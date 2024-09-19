Darwin Nunez Liverpool 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

No starts & 62 minutes of Premier League football - Will Darwin Nunez be mulling over transfer away from Liverpool after struggling to convince Jurgen Klopp & Arne Slot?

D. NunezLiverpoolTransfersUruguayPremier League

Darwin Nunez has made no starts under Arne Slot, and seen only 62 minutes of Premier League football, so could he start to consider a Liverpool exit?

  • Joined Reds from Benfica in 2022
  • Yet to unlock his full potential
  • Faces some big decisions on his future
