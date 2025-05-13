FBL-ENG-PR-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-LEICESTERAFP
Peter McVitie

'There was NO confrontation' - Nottingham Forest release furious statement defending owner Evangelos Marinakis after 'scandalous' exchange with manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Nottingham ForestN. Espirito SantoNottingham Forest vs LeicesterLeicesterPremier League

Nottingham Forest have denied that owner Evangelos Marinakis confronted Nuno Espirito Santo despite the heated exchange between them on Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Forest owner & manager had heated exchange
  • Manager encouraged to leave after 'scandalous' incident
  • Club deny confrontation in defence of Marinakis
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches