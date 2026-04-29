'No-brainer!' - Man Utd urged to launch sensational Enzo Fernandez transfer swoop amid question marks over midfielder's Chelsea future

Fernandez’s situation in London has become increasingly complicated. The midfielder was recently left out of the Chelsea squad for two matches by former boss Liam Rosenior after comments regarding a potential future move to Real Madrid. With European giants like Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring his situation, Chelsea may be forced to make a difficult decision regarding the Argentine. Man Utd were heavily linked with the former Benfica man during his breakout performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Though he ultimately chose Stamford Bridge, the Red Devils' ongoing search for elite talent could see them reignite that interest, especially as they look for players capable of dominating possession and controlling the tempo of Premier League games.