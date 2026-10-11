Kirchner-Media
'We only have ourselves to blame!' – Niko Kovac fumes after Borussia Dortmund late collapse
Late chaos denies Dortmund victory
Borussia Dortmund missed the opportunity to secure their fifth win in as many Bundesliga matches following a dramatic late collapse against Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park. Daniel Svensson and Nico Schlotterbeck appeared to have sealed three points with goals in the 80th and 85th minutes.
However, Werder struck back through Ludovit Reis in the 88th minute before former Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug headed home a stoppage-time equaliser.
The 2-2 draw keeps Dortmund atop the Bundesliga standings for now.
- Kirchner-Media
Kovac admits team failed to manage closing minutes
Speaking to reporters after the match, head coach Niko Kovac made no excuses for his team's inability to see out the contest. "For eighty-eight minutes, we put pressure on our opponent so effectively that we had them on the ropes," Kovac stated.
"But we didn't manage to close out the final eight minutes in the right way. We only have ourselves to blame for that."
"Of course, we're disappointed. That's two points lost for us. Hopefully, we'll learn from those last eight minutes."
Club executives and players express frustration
Managing director for sport Lars Ricken and defender Waldemar Anton echoed Kovac's disappointment in the mixed zone. "It's pure disappointment. We actually made it a point to put away these kinds of games," Ricken admitted.
Anton added: "After going up two-zero, we went away from our game plan. And to be honest, we didn't defend well anymore."
Goalscorer Schlotterbeck also praised Fullkrug's decisive header, noting: "We actually had everything under control until the 88th minute. Fulle is Fulle. He is excellent at heading the ball."
- Kirchner-Media
Immediate recovery required for Champions League
Despite the bitter ending, Dortmund remain undefeated in domestic play as they prepare for a hectic fall campaign. Kovac's squad must quickly put the disappointment behind them as they begin a run of three consecutive away fixtures in six days.
The Black and Yellows travel to Norway to face FK Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.
Dortmund will aim to bounce back with a victory on the European stage.
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