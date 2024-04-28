nico williams athletic club laliga 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Dumb people are everywhere' - Nico Williams reveals he heard 'monkey noises' during Athletic Club's clash with Atletico Madrid as La Liga action marred by another racist incident

Athletic Club's Nico Williams says he heard 'monkey chants' at the Metropolitano Stadium during his team's La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid.

  • Williams called racists 'dumb people'
  • Heard monkey chants during match
  • Atletico beat Athletic Club 3-1
