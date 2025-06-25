Nico Williams labelled 'a gem and a bargain' at €58m as ex-Barcelona and Real Madrid star Luis Figo admits he 'wishes' he was as fast as Athletic Club star
Former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Luis Figo has admitted that Nico Williams is "a gem and a bargain", wishing that he was as fast as the Spaniard.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Figo full of praise for Nico Williams
- Labelled the Spaniard 'a gem and a bargain'
- Ballon d'Or winner wishes he had star's speed