Nico Williams Athletic Club 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Nico Williams: Chelsea identify new transfer target after Michael Olise rejects Blues for Bayern Munich

Chelsea are now eyeing a move for Athletic Club star Nico Williams after missing out on Bayern Munich-bound Michael Olise.

  • Chelsea show interest in Williams
  • Missed out on signing Olise
  • Williams unlikely to leave Athletic Club
