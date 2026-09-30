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Klopp handed major Germany blow! Nico Schlotterbeck ruled out of Nations League clashes after suffering ankle injury in training
Crucial defensive blow for Klopp
Klopp has been dealt a frustrating setback as he continues his search for a first victory in charge of the national team. Borussia Dortmund centre-back Schlotterbeck has been officially ruled out of the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Serbia and Greece. The DFB confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon, revealing that the 26-year-old suffered a lateral ligament injury in his right ankle during the squad's final preparations for their match in Munich.
The injury occurred during what was intended to be a light warm-up session, with the defender visibly in distress as his face contorted in pain. Following an immediate examination on the pitch by the medical team, Schlotterbeck underwent an MRI scan, which subsequently confirmed the diagnosis.
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Official DFB statement on Schlotterbeck
The German football association provided clarity on the situation via social media, detailing the specific nature of the injury that has sidelined the Dortmund star. In a statement released on Instagram, the DFB wrote: 'Nico suffered a lateral ligament injury in his right ankle during today's final training session and will therefore miss the two upcoming international matches against Serbia and Greece.'
While the DFB have identified the specific ligament damage, they have not yet provided a definitive timeline for Schlotterbeck's return to action or the overall severity of the tear. Crucially for the squad dynamic, the federation also clarified their intentions regarding a replacement for the injured defender. Despite the vacancy in the backline, it has been confirmed that no additional player will be called up to the squad to take Schlotterbeck's place for the remaining fixtures in this window.
A recurring nightmare for the BVB star
This latest injury blow is particularly cruel for Schlotterbeck, who has endured significant spells on the sidelines due to ankle issues in the past. Having suffered a serious injury to his left ankle during the World Cup group match against Ivory Coast that kept him out for several months, the BVB defender now faces another setback - this time damaging his right ankle.
Schlotterbeck featured in Germany's 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in their Nations League opener, but was subsequently omitted from the matchday squad for the 1-0 defeat to Greece.
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Germany's Nations League standing and upcoming fixtures
Following Thursday's clash against Serbia in Munich, Germany will wrap up the current international break with an away fixture against Greece on October 4. Germany currently sit third in League A, Group 2 with just a single point, trailing group leaders Greece (6 points) and second-placed Netherlands (4 points).
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