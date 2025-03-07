Nico O'Reilly: Man City's scorpion-kicking shape-shifter who Chelsea tried to poach before Pep Guardiola intervened

The versatile youngster is the latest player to step up from the academy and the club are determined to avoid repeating their previous mistakes

Manchester City were the busiest team in Europe in the January transfer window and their splashing of £180 million ($232m) on four new signings raised eyebrows across the continent. Despite the arrivals of Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Nico Gonzalez making for a far more crowded dressing room, the club made sure that no player sneaked out of the door in the meantime. And it was not for a lack of offers.

Chelsea were very keen on signing the 19-year-old Nico O'Reilly but City held firm, perhaps keen not to make the same mistake they had made with Cole Palmer 18 months earlier by strengthening one of their biggest rivals while parting with a prized home-grown asset. But while Palmer had already demonstrated his talent on numerous occasions, O'Reilly was more of an unknown quantity.

It has since become very clear why City were so reluctant to let the teenager go to Stamford Bridge. O'Reilly has stepped up from the U21 and U19s to become a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's plans, a regular in the first team squads and an unexpected source of goals. O'Reilly has scored three times since the start of the year, vindicating the club's decision to hold on to him despite Chelsea's best efforts. And after he struck twice to see off plucky Plymouth in the FA Cup fifth round last week, the coach allowed himself to pat himself on the back. "Sometimes you take good decisions," he said with a smile.

the latest City academy graduate to excel in the first team, a player who the club are determined to see succeed at the Etihad Stadium rather than elsewhere...