'I hope to not see him!' - NFL legend JJ Watt keen to avoid Tom Brady reunion in EFL Championship as both Burnley & Birmingham City eye promotions this season
JJ Watt is hoping to avoid a reunion with fellow NFL great Tom Brady next season, with both Burnley and Birmingham City pushing for promotion in 2025.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Clarets flying high in the Championship
- Blues well clear at the top of League One
- Famous investors being given plenty to cheer