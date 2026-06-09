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Will Neymar be ready for World Cup? Brazil provide injury update
MRI results offer encouragement for Brazil
Brazil have been handed a boost after Neymar's latest MRI scan showed positive progress in his recovery from a grade two muscle injury in his right calf. The injury was sustained on May 17 while playing for Santos. CBF confirmed the examination produced encouraging results and indicated the forward remains on track with his rehabilitation programme. Medical staff believe his recovery is progressing within the expected timeframe.
Despite the positive update, Brazil are not expected to rush Neymar back into action. The focus remains on completing his recovery and physical preparation before he returns to competitive football.
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CBF confirms progress in rehabilitation
Brazil's medical staff are taking a cautious approach to avoid any setback that could compromise Neymar's involvement later in the tournament. The plan is to gradually increase his workload before considering a return to match action. CBF outlined Neymar's situation in an official medical bulletin following Monday's scan.
The statement read: "The athlete Neymar underwent an MRI scan this Monday. The examination showed good progress in his treatment, within the expected parameters. He will continue the recovery and physical preparation process planned by the Brazilian National Team's medical staff."
Brazil prioritise long-term fitness over early return
While Neymar's recovery is progressing well, Brazil's opening Group Stage match against Morocco is expected to arrive too soon for the playmaker. He is not anticipated to be included in the matchday squad as he continues his rehabilitation. The current strategy is centred on ensuring Neymar is available for the latter stages of the group phase and, more importantly, the knockout rounds.
He is expected to spend the coming days intensifying his physical work under the supervision of team doctors. Although he has so far been limited to gym sessions and physiotherapy, a move to individual on-field training could follow soon if his recovery continues on schedule.
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Haiti match emerges as realistic target
Brazil will begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco without Neymar. The second Group Stage fixture against Haiti on June 20 is currently viewed as the most realistic return date. The hope within the Brazil camp is that Neymar can play some part in that match, allowing him to build match sharpness ahead of the final group game against Scotland on June 24 and the decisive stages of the tournament.