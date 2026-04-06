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Neymar underwent knee procedure during international break as Santos boss reveals plan for Brazil icon leading into World Cup
Cuca explains pre-World Cup plan for Neymar
Santos were forced to navigate a high-profile clash against Flamengo without their talisman on Sunday, with Neymar also set to miss the club’s Copa Sudamericana opener against Deportivo Cuenca. However, coach Cuca has emphasized that these absences are part of a calculated strategy to ensure the forward is physically robust for the remainder of the season and heading into the World Cup.
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Advanced medical procedure during international break
Speaking after his side's 2-0 defeat to Flamengo, Cuca detailed the intensive schedule Neymar is following. "He underwent a procedure on his knee during the [international] break, so he didn't train and spent four or five days recovering from that procedure," the manager explained, per ESPN. "He worked on some of the conditioning he needed to achieve. He'll recharge his energy to play the 13 consecutive games that remain until the next break. So we used this time, with the coaching staff and physiologists, to recharge his tank and get him going until the middle of the year."
The procedure involved a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment, a regenerative therapy that uses the player’s own blood to accelerate the healing of micro-lesions and strengthen joint tissues. This proactive medical approach is seen as vital for a player who has struggled with recurring injuries over the last three years. The goal is for Neymar to handle a heavy workload that includes eight Brasileirao rounds and two Copa do Brasil ties, all while maintaining the fitness levels required to catch Carlo Ancelotti’s eye for the national team selection.
Disciplinary clouds and referee rows
While his physical state is being managed carefully, Neymar's temperament has recently caused a stir. The forward was particularly vocal after a controversial booking against Remo, launching a scathing attack on referee Savio Pereira Sampaio.
The fallout from that match has been significant, with reports suggesting the Brazilian Football Confederation’s Disciplinary Committee is reviewing sexist remarks allegedly made during his post-match outburst. Such disciplinary issues could theoretically lead to a long-term suspension, which would represent a massive roadblock in Neymar's carefully managed preparation for Santos' upcoming games.
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The final push for World Cup glory
The stakes could not be higher for the former Barcelona star as he enters what many expect to be his final World Cup cycle. With three goals and three assists in six matches this season, Neymar's output remains solid, but his international future remains in the balance following his absence from recent squads under Ancelotti. The Italian tactician has been clear that a place on the plane is contingent on 100% fitness, and Neymar is running out of time to prove he is physically ready.