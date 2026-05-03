Explained: The ‘absurd’ reason why Neymar played no part in Santos’ derby date with Palmeiras - as Brazilian superstar sweats on 2026 World Cup selection

Neymar has been a leading figure in the movement to ban synthetic pitches in Brazil, arguing they have no place in elite football. Discussing his limitations and the broader state of the game, he previously commented: "Playing at the Allianz is practically impossible for me. Playing on artificial turf is one of the things that bothers me most as a player, regardless of my injuries.

"The direction Brazilian football is taking is worrying. It's absurd that we have to talk about artificial turf on our fields. Objectively, with the size and importance of our football, that shouldn't even be an option."