instagram/virginia/Getty
Neymar & Eduardo Camavinga tease Vinicius Jr after Real Madrid star uploads Instagram post showing love for girlfriend Virginia Fonseca
Vini Jr's relationship history with TV host
Earlier this month, Brazilian-American TV host, entrepreneur and influencer Virginia had told Leo Dias that her romance with the Real Madrid star was over after she found out Vini's conversations with other women. Following her announcement, the Selecao winger publicly apologised to his girlfriend as he said: "Virginia is an incredible woman, an admirable mother, and someone for whom I feel enormous affection and respect. Since we met, she has come to Madrid three times to see me, leaving behind her routine, her commitments, and her life just to be with me. I have met an admirable mother and an incredible partner. Although we weren't officially a couple yet, there was a sincere connection. I'm not ashamed to admit that I was careless, that I didn't respond in the best way I could have, and that I disappointed her. For this reason, I want to apologise publicly, with an open heart, because I understand that a true relationship only exists when there is respect, trust, and transparency. The idea now is to restart everything. Without lies, without fights, without masks. With lots of love, affection, and respect."
Couple back together as Instagram post flooded with comments
Vini Jr's latest soppy Instagram post has now confirmed that the couple has reconciled and are back together. In the caption of his social media post, the Madrid player wrote: "V ❤️ V".
His team-mates were quick to poke fun at the romantic post as Neymar commented, "Little boy is loving it." Camavinga, on the other hand, wrote: "Things in loveeee"
Vini Jr slammed for El Clasico behaviour
Vinicius reacted angrily on the touchline after Xabi Alonso substituted him in the 72nd minute in Sunday's 2-1 win against Barcelona on Sunday, as Rodrygo replaced him. He was seen gesticulating towards the bench and broadcaster DAZN even picked up Vinicius' comments as he stormed off the pitch, as he said: "Always me! I'm leaving the team! I'm leaving! It's better if I leave, I'm leaving."
The behaviour attracted severe criticism from former players. Ex-Uruguay defender Diego Lugano branded Vinicius' behaviour a "disgrace" and told ESPN show 'Round Review': "This mess at this level is very difficult to witness. Inevitably, his prestige within Real Madrid, within Spanish football, will drop significantly. Every weekend he has a problem, he fights with opponents, he fights with the team. He has a personality, a guy who likes this fight, this confrontation... I don't know what's going on in his head, but his prestige at Real Madrid will definitely drop."
While former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman added: "It's not about you, it's about the team. It's about the collective. It's about winning. It is about going five points clear. It's about beating Barcelona after they beat you four times last year. It's about winning Xabi Alonso's first Clasico as coach. We shouldn't be talking about someone getting substituted after 75 minutes. It drives me mad."
- AFP
Difficult schedule ahead of Real Madrid
Alonso's side are set to play three matches in a span of eight days in November before the international break kicks in. In La Liga, Los Blancos face Valencia and Rayo Vallecano and in between, they will travel to Merseyside to face Premier League champions Liverpool in a crucial Champions League outing.
Advertisement