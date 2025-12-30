Getty Images Sport
'Does he think he's Neymar?!' - Danny Welbeck blasted as 'embarrassing' after Panenka penalty hits crossbar during Brighton's draw at West Ham
Welbeck goes from hero to zero
After Jarrod Bowen handed the hosts an early lead, it was Welbeck who brought Brighton back into the game as he scored from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute. Three minutes later, the visitors won yet another penalty and it was once again Welbeck who went ahead for the spot-kick. In his second attempt, though, Welbeck decided to be adventurous with his effort as he attempted a Panenka. The spot-kick miserably failed as the ball hit the crossbar and came back out.
Lucas Paqueta then punished Welbeck and Brighton by converting a penalty at the stroke of half-time as West Ham led 2-1 at the break. However, in the second half, Joel Veltman came to Brighton's rescue as he scored the equaliser in the 61st minute to secure at least a point for his side.
Welbeck slammed by fans after Panenka gone wrong
Following his 'embarrassing' penalty miss, which cost his side crucial two points from the clash, the fans took to social media vent out their anger and frustration.
@SamPeters_BHAFC wrote on X: "Embarrassing by Welbeck."
@duanepongo posted: "Welbeck really tried the panenka lool. Know your levels, brother."
@Zach_Inwood labelled Welbeck as a 'washed' player, as he wrote: "Welbeck headloss after the cockiest miss Does he think he’s neymar or something? Absolute washed footballer."
@JakeTalksFutbol posted: "Whoever put Welbeck on penalties needs to be sacked, he was never going to get lucky enough to score 2 in a row, dogsh*t at pens."
@Restinklichface, on the other hand, sarcastically wrote: "Welbeck might cheer up when he realises he's won the crossbar challenge."
'He's been incredible for us'
Amid the criticism from fans on social media, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler came to Welbeck's defence after the horrendous penalty miss as he said: "He's obviously full of confidence. The second one was the right decision as well, it was just a tiny bit high. The amount of goals he's scored for us already, he's been incredible for us, the amount of times he's dug us out this year."
What comes next for Brighton?
It has been a difficult season for Brighton, at least in the first half of the campaign as they find themselves 14th in the Premier League table with 25 points from 19 matches. Hurzeler would hope that his team becomes more consistent and start finishing off games in the last part of the campaign to finish as high up on the table as possible. The Seagulls next face Burnley at home in a crucial Premier League fixture on January 3.
