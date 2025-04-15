Neymar creates romantic roses display for Bruna Biancardi's 31st birthday as Santos star's pregnant girlfriend also shares heartwarming cake-baking video with their daughter
Santos star Neymar created a romantic roses display for girlfriend Bruna Biancardi's 31st birthday as the pair also baked a cake with their daughter.
- Biancardi turned 31 on Tuesday
- Neymar gave his all to make her feel special
- The pair also baked a birthday cake along with their daughter