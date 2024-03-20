Neymar's on the comeback trail! Al-Hilal & Brazil superstar shows off impressive flexibility in gym as he steps up recovery from ACL surgery with Copa America looming on horizon
Al-Hilal and Brazil forward Neymar posted an update on his recovery from ACL surgery, as he nears a return to full fitness.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Neymar suffered ACL tear in October
- Continues to get back to full fitness
- Forward steps up recovery in latest Instagram post