Neymar comeback claims quashed as Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus confirms Brazil superstar won't return to pitch until new year
Neymar is set for an extended spell on the sidelines as Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus confirmed that the Brazilian won't return until the new year.
- Neymar damaged his knee in October 2023
- Is back on the training pitch following recovery
- Still, a long way to go to return to competitive action
