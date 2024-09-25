Neymar Al-HilalGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Neymar comeback claims quashed as Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus confirms Brazil superstar won't return to pitch until new year

NeymarAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueJ. Jesus

Neymar is set for an extended spell on the sidelines as Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus confirmed that the Brazilian won't return until the new year.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Neymar damaged his knee in October 2023
  • Is back on the training pitch following recovery
  • Still, a long way to go to return to competitive action
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below