Next Real Madrid manager: Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane & the seven candidates to replace doomed Xabi Alonso after Man City humbling

But the wheels have fallen off spectacularly since then. Madrid have only won two of their last eight, and now find themselves four points adrift of Barca domestically and six off European pace-setters Arsenal. A 1-0 defeat to an out-of-sorts Liverpool at Anfield started the slide, and alarm bells started ringing after three successive draws against Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona.

Alonso's side then hit rock bottom with a dismal 2-0 loss against Celta Vigo in front of their own fans on Sunday, prompting the board into action. According to The Athletic, senior Real Madrid officials, including president Florentino Perez and general director Jose Angel Sanchez, held crunch talks over Alonso's future, concluding that the manager does "not have a good connection with a significant part of the dressing room". It has been suggested that some players are struggling to get on board with Alonso's tactics, while a well-publicised fallout with star winger Vinicius Jr has led to a distracting transfer sideshow.

The Madrid squad did appear to be behind Alonso in their latest outing, showing plenty of heart and urgency in attack during Manchester City's visit to the Spanish capital on Wednesday. However, it was City who ultimately emerged with a 2-1 win, and whistles rained down on Alonso from the frustrated Bernabeu crowd after the final whistle.

Alonso is a progressive coach who needs time to stamp an identity, but that luxury is never on offer in Madrid. Change is inevitable if the inconsistency continues, and there are already seven candidates in the frame to replace the Spaniard. GOAL runs through their credentials below...