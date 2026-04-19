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‘Absolutely bombed’ - Why next manager call at Liverpool may not be straightforward as a new name enters the mix to succeed Arne Slot
Alonso or Iraola for the Anfield hotseat?
The managerial situation at Liverpool remains a subject of intense speculation as the season nears its conclusion. While Slot continues to face pressure regarding his future, the names of potential successors are being debated by former players and pundits alike. Despite Xabi Alonso being a romantic favourite for many supporters, Nicol believes the decision for FSG might not be as clear-cut as once thought. Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol was asked to choose between Slot, Alonso, and Bournemouth’s Iraola. While he eventually sided with a former Anfield favourite, he admitted that Iraola has moved firmly into his thinking. "I like Iraola. I like the way his Bournemouth play the game," Nicol said, highlighting the Basque manager's impressive work on the south coast.
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Concern over Alonso’s Real Madrid record
Nicol's hesitation regarding Alonso stems from his recent stint at Santiago Bernabeu, which the former defender described in blunt terms. "Under normal circumstances I would’ve said Alonso. But he absolutely bombed at Real Madrid and you have to take that into consideration," Nicol explained.
Despite these concerns, Nicol acknowledged the magnetic pull of bringing Alonso back to the club where he won the Champions League. He added: "However, I don’t think that FSG, if Arne Slot is not going to be there at the start of the season, I don’t see how FSG don’t go with Alonso. So, I’m going to go Alonso I think, ultimately."
The rise of Andoni Iraola
Iraola has become one of the most respected tacticians in the Premier League, recently guiding Bournemouth to back-to-back away victories against Newcastle and Arsenal. With the Cherries remarkably sitting just four points off the Champions League places with five games remaining, his managerial stock has never been higher. His attacking brand of football has won many admirers, including those with deep ties to Liverpool.
The connection between Iraola and Liverpool is further strengthened by his existing relationship with sporting director Richard Hughes. Given how consistently Bournemouth have performed under his tutelage over the last three years, Nicol believes he is ready for the step up.
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The significance of the Merseyside derby
While the search for a new manager intensifies in the media, Slot remains in the dugout for now. Whether FSG will pull the trigger on Slot this summer remains to be seen, with many reports suggesting the 47-year-old could still be in charge come next season. The timing of the clash with David Moyes' Everton could not be more critical. After Jurgen Klopp lost his final derby encounter, Slot cannot afford a similar slip-up if he wants to settle the nerves of the board and the fanbase.