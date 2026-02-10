The next Luis Figo?! Real Madrid president Florentino Perez targets 'dream' signing from Barcelona

Pedri has racked up 227 appearances in all competitions for Barca to date, scoring 23 goals, and has helped the club win two La Liga titles and a pair of Copa del Rey crowns. He signed a new five year contract at Camp Nou in January last year, which reported included a €1 billion release clause to ward off any potential suitors.

“I am happy to be where I want to be, now I have to continue enjoying football and being here at Barca,” he said after the announcement.

“I have said it many times, it has been a dream since I was little and prolonging this dream is the most beautiful thing that could have happened to me.”