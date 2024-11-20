Next Inter Miami manager: Zinedine Zidane, Xavi and the top candidates to become Lionel Messi's new coach following Tata Martino's departure from MLS' star-studded outfit

The Supporters' Shield winners are looking for a new coach ahead of what could prove to be the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's final season in Florida

With Tata Martino set to depart Inter Miami due to "personal reasons," a highly-coveted job opening has emerged in South Beach. The next manager to take charge of MLS' most star-studded team will be tasked with leading a squad built around Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba - while also playing a deciding role in if they hand Luis Suarez a new contract or not.

In a normal MLS scenario, a job opening would usually be filled by someone with domestic experience within the league. However, Inter Miami's situation is anything but normal.

With Messi spearheading the squad, Martino's successor will have to be someone that can work with the pressures of the Argentine's superstardom, while getting the most out of the group around the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. As a result, a flashy hire feels like something that may be on the cards for a club that is part-owned by David Beckham.

With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at several candidates who would make sense for the role...