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Adhe Makayasa

Newcastle United complete £25.7m transfer of Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek

Transfers
Newcastle United
L. Hornicek
Braga
Premier League
Liga Portugal

Newcastle United have completed the £25.7m signing of Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek from Braga to strengthen their options between the posts. The 24-year-old international has agreed a five-year contract at St James' Park after the club triggered his release clause, joining up with the squad during their pre-season training camp in Spain.

  • Goalkeeping department options strengthened

    Newcastle have officially completed the transfer of 24-year-old goalkeeper Hornicek from Portuguese club Braga after activating his £25.7m release clause. The Czech Republic international agreed a five-year contract after flying directly to Newcastle's training camp in Spain. Despite having already secured 20-year-old Ewen Jaouen from Reims, the Magpies' hierarchy remained in the market for a more experienced first-choice goalkeeper.



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    Hornicek reflects on arrival

    Hornicek expressed his delight at completing his move to the Premier League and praised the warm reception he received from the club.

    Speaking to his new club's official website, Hornicek shared his emotions: "The last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster from when I first heard about the move and now I'm so happy to be here.

    "It's a brilliant opportunity in a new league, which I'm very excited about. From the very first moment I arrived here, I received a fantastic welcome and really felt the warmth of the club. Everyone has been brilliant in helping me settle in.

    "I know Newcastle is a huge football city, with 52,000 fans at St James' Park creating an incredible atmosphere and pushing the team every game. I can't wait to play in front of them."

  • Sporting director delivers praise

    Hornicek's impressive performances, keeping seven clean sheets in the Europa League last season, caught the attention of Newcastle's recruitment staff. Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson offered glowing praise for the rapid development of the 198cm keeper.

    Wilson stated: "He has firmly established himself as one of Europe's top young goalkeepers. We knew there would be no shortage of clubs interested in acquiring Lukas this summer after everything he achieved last season, but it quickly became evident how keen he was to be a part of what we are building here."

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    Quick adaptation needed now

    Hornicek's arrival represents a vital step in fixing a Newcastle defence that conceded 55 Premier League goals last season. The new signing must adapt swiftly to the physical demands of English football ahead of the opening fixture against Liverpool on August 23. Hornicek's distribution and reflexes will form a key pillar in the new tactical setup under Matthias Jaissle, whose formal appointment as head coach is expected shortly.

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Braga
BRA
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Dinamo Minsk
MIN
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Newcastle United
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