Newcastle's stance on Sandro Tonali revealed amid talk of £100m summer transfer to Man Utd

While Newcastle remain defiant, their rivals appear to be positioning themselves for a potential summer battle. Manchester United have reportedly included Tonali on a "long list" of potential replacements for the veteran Casemiro. Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to have received "encouragement" regarding a possible move for the Italy international. For the London club, Tonali is viewed as a high-quality alternative to other targets, such as AZ sensation Kees Smit, who coincidentally is also on Newcastle’s radar.

The Magpies are acutely aware of the "Isak factor" looming over these negotiations. The club’s inability to persuade star striker Isak to stay last summer was a significant blow that put the hierarchy on the back foot in terms of squad retention. There is a determination within the club to ensure Tonali does not tread a similar path. The emergence of these transfer links, which began with a deadline-day claim that he had been offered to Arsenal - a claim described by those in the club as a "total non-starter" - suggests that rival clubs believe Newcastle might be forced to sell to satisfy financial regulations.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!