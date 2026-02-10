Getty Images Sport
Newcastle's stance on Sandro Tonali revealed amid talk of £100m summer transfer to Man Utd
Newcastle’s firm 'not for sale' stance
Newcastle have moved decisively to shut down mounting speculation regarding the future of their star midfielder. Despite a blizzard of transfer stories suggesting that the Italian could be heading for a high-profile exit this summer, the club has firmly rejected the narrative that they are a "selling club" vulnerable to predatory moves from Premier League rivals. Rumours suggesting that the Magpies have slapped a £100 million price tag on the player have been dismissed as inaccurate, INews reports with senior figures at St James’ Park maintaining both in public and private that he is simply not for sale.
The club are currently navigating a difficult transition season, but they remain steadfast in their commitment to the 25-year-old. Newcastle’s hierarchy views Tonali as a cornerstone of their long-term vision, and they are unwilling to entertain offers regardless of the figures involved. This hardline stance is seen as a critical test of the club's authority, especially as they look to move past recent recruitment missteps and establish themselves as a consistent force at the top of English football.
- AFP
Man Utd and Chelsea on high alert
While Newcastle remain defiant, their rivals appear to be positioning themselves for a potential summer battle. Manchester United have reportedly included Tonali on a "long list" of potential replacements for the veteran Casemiro. Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to have received "encouragement" regarding a possible move for the Italy international. For the London club, Tonali is viewed as a high-quality alternative to other targets, such as AZ sensation Kees Smit, who coincidentally is also on Newcastle’s radar.
The Magpies are acutely aware of the "Isak factor" looming over these negotiations. The club’s inability to persuade star striker Isak to stay last summer was a significant blow that put the hierarchy on the back foot in terms of squad retention. There is a determination within the club to ensure Tonali does not tread a similar path. The emergence of these transfer links, which began with a deadline-day claim that he had been offered to Arsenal - a claim described by those in the club as a "total non-starter" - suggests that rival clubs believe Newcastle might be forced to sell to satisfy financial regulations.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Tonali’s loyalty to the Magpies
One of the most significant factors in Newcastle’s favour is the player’s own stance. Tonali has reportedly provided recent reassurances to the club regarding his focus, happiness, and future intentions. A major part of this loyalty stems from the unwavering support he received from the club and the fanbase during his 10-month global gambling ban. Tonali is understood to be deeply grateful for how the club backed him through the most difficult period of his career, even though some of the hierarchy that supported him initially has since changed.
Furthermore, Newcastle are well-protected by the contract situation. The midfielder is tied down to a long-term deal that was extended during his suspension, giving the club total control over his future. Even if Tonali’s personal stance were to change, the Magpies are under no immediate pressure to sell a player who is seen as essential to their tactical identity. For now, Tonali appears content to remain the heartbeat of the Newcastle midfield as they look to rediscover the form that led them to the Champions League.
- Getty Images Sport
Protecting the Newcastle project
The fight to keep Tonali is part of a broader struggle to preserve the Newcastle project in 2026. It is not just the Italian whose future is under the microscope; the club are also dealing with stalled contract talks for Tino Livramento and continued interest from Europe’s elite in Anthony Gordon. For Newcastle to be taken seriously as a project capable of competing for major honours, they feel it is absolutely critical to retain their best talent.
Adding to the uncertainty is the precarious position of manager Eddie Howe. Following a disappointing defeat to Brentford, Howe admitted that he would "walk away" from the club if he no longer felt he was the right man to lead them forward. The owners are currently backing Howe, but the atmosphere on Tyneside remains tense. Amidst this backdrop of managerial doubt and squad transition, keeping a player of Tonali’s calibre is viewed as a vital "hat to hang their hat on" for both the players and the supporters as they approach a pivotal summer window.
Advertisement