Newcastle player ratings vs PSG: Harvey Barnes blunder costs Magpies famous win as Joe Willock and Dan Burn produce the Champions League goods in Paris

The capital clash kicked off in dramatic fashion as Lewis Miley was adjudged to have handled the ball in his own area. Following a pitchside review, Slovenian official Slavko Vincic pointed to the spot. However, Ousmane Dembele's effort was palmed away by Nick Pope.

Pope could to little to prevent PSG from going ahead moments later, however, as Vitinha showed great composure to tuck past Pope from the edge of the box to give the Parisian powerhouse the lead on home turf. The Magpies shotstopper endured a busy start to the night in Paris having been on hand to deny Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in quick succession to keep Newcastle in the tie.

Newcastle rode out the storm and grew into the game before Joe Willock powered a header past Matvey Safonov having been set up brilliantly by Dan Burn on the stroke of half time.

Jacob Ramsey tested Safonov shortly after the break with some fine footwork as Newcastle began to impose themselves. However, the Magpies left gaps at the back and it took a late Sven Botman block to deny Acraf Hakimi from testing Pope.

Willock then added his and Newcastle's second following a quick free-kick but was just offside when the ball was played. Anthony Gordon and Ramsey both had chances to fire Newcastle in front, the latter denied by a fine Marquinhos block, while PSG also threatened in an end-to-end finale in the capital.

Substitute Harvey Barnes missed from close range late on after a mazy Gordon run that would have surely won the game for Newcastle, as the spoils were ultimately shared in France.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from the Parc des Princes...