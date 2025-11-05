Newcastle beat Athletic ClubGetty Images/GOAL
Richie Mills

Newcastle player ratings vs Athletic Club: Dan Burn and Joelinton keep Magpies on track for Champions League knockouts

Stunning headers from Joelinton and Dan Burn in particular secured Newcastle a comfortable 2-0 win over Athletic Club in the Champions League. Goals in either half from their experienced campaigners helped the Magpies climb to sixth in the league phase table, with Eddie Howe's men now inching closer to the knockout stages after a third straight European victory.

The home side brilliantly took the lead when Kieran Trippier's free-kick found the head of Burn, and the former Brighton defender profited from some slack marking before rocketing a curling header into the corner in the 11th minute.

At the other end, Newcastle's goal was living a charmed life when Unai Gomez hit the post from a tight angle, and then Adama lashed a half volley from 20 yards off the woodwork in the space of 60 seconds.

The Magpies made it 2-0 when Harvey Barnes' floated cross was powered home by an unmarked Joelinton four minutes after the interval, while the visitors rarely threatened. The result saw Newcastle cement their place in the top eight, which would see them automatically reach the last 16 of the tournament.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from St James' Park...

  • FBL-EUR-C1-NEWCASTLE-ATHLETIC BILBAOAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Nick Pope (7/10):

    The England international didn't have a great deal to do on the night as Athletic were fairly toothless, but when he was tested, he made some good saves.

    Kieran Trippier (7/10):

    His set-piece deliveries provided all sorts of problems for the Spanish side, particularly for the opener. It looked like he could leave the club a year ago, but things are far less bleak for him now.

    Malick Thiaw (7/10):

    The young German centre-back is clearly talented and got his team-mates out of trouble on a couple of occasions.

    Sven Botman (6/10):

    Was a tad sloppy with his passing and in possession, but was largely untroubled on the night.

    Dan Burn (8/10):

    The 6'7" defender scored one of the best headed goals you will ever see. Aside from his aerial threat, he was excellent at the back and going forward.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-EUR-C1-NEWCASTLE-ATHLETIC BILBAOAFP

    Midfield

    Bruno Guimaraes (8/10):

    Barely put a foot wrong, always seemed to take the right option, and showed off his quality time and time again.

    Sandro Tonali (7/10):

    Wasn't quite at full tilt but still was calm and collected in the centre of the park for the Toon.

    Joelinton (8/10):

    Unsurprisingly, the Brazilian worked his socks off for Newcastle, and after some bad misses - though he was offside for some of them - he headed home a deserved goal.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-NEWCASTLE-ATHLETIC BILBAOAFP

    Attack

    Harvey Barnes (6/10):

    Got a lovely assist for Joelinton but can still be a frustrating player at times. Was more effective on the left when Gordon went off.

    Nick Woltemade (5/10):

    The in-form forward missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the first half. May need to do a bit more for his team when the goals aren't flowing.

    Anthony Gordon (5/10):

    Looked dangerous on the left wing but he lost the ball too often, and then went off injured in a disappointing outing. 

  • FBL-EUR-C1-NEWCASTLE-ATHLETIC BILBAOAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Jacob Murphy (6/10):

    Sometimes the ball just wouldn't stick for him, as the form from last season isn't quite there.

    Lewis Hall (6/10):

    Was neat and tidy off the bench.

    Anthony Elanga (6/10):

    The Swede has pace to burn but didn't really get the chance to use that asset to great effect.

    Lewis Miley (6/10):

    Perhaps seemed overeager to make an impression as he seeks more first-team minutes.

    Jacob Ramsey (N/A):

    Too little time to make an impact.

    Eddie Howe (7/10):

    Fielded a strong side after the disappointing defeat to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, and while it wasn't perfect, his team had too much for Athletic Club. They didn't retain the ball very well but their physicality and aerial prowess got the job done. His subs helped kill the game, too.

Premier League
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW