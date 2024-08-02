Marc Guehi Crystal Palace 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Newcastle open shock talks to sign Marc Guehi as England Euro 2024 star weighs up Crystal Palace exit

Marc GuehiNewcastleTransfersPremier LeagueCrystal Palace

Newcastle have reportedly opened talks to sign Marc Guehi as the England Euro 2024 star is weighing up a Crystal Palace exit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Newcastle want defensive reinforcements
  • Have opened negotiations with Palace
  • Guehi is not keen to extend his terms
Article continues below