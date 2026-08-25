Newcastle agree £52m deal for Man City star Nico Gonzalez with midfielder set for medical after permission granted

Newcastle United have finally made their move to secure a new midfield linchpin, agreeing a deal with Manchester City for Gonzalez. The Tyneside club are set to pay £48m up front with around £4m in potential add-ons for the 24-year-old, who has already been given permission to travel to the North East to undergo a medical.

The pursuit of Gonzalez comes as Newcastle look to recover from a frustrating period in the market where they missed out on several other options. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Newcastle United reached a verbal agreement with the Premier League champions over the weekend after the player gave the green light to the project at St James' Park.

The hierarchy had previously explored moves for Marseille's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha, but those negotiations failed to progress to an advanced stage. By shifting their focus to Gonzalez, Newcastle have secured a younger profile of player who can grow with the squad while providing immediate top-level experience.



