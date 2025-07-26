Newcastle not giving up! Magpies determined to sign Yoane Wissa amid Alexander Isak transfer saga despite Brentford's hardline stance on exit
Newcastle are reportedly determined to sign Yoane Wissa amid the Alexander Isak transfer saga despite Brentford's hardline stance on exit. The Magpies view Wissa as a crucial addition to their frontline and are reportedly willing to return with an improved offer after seeing an initial £25 million bid turned down by Brentford.
- Newcastle continue Wissa pursuit
- View him as a potential replacement for Isak
- Saw a £25m bid turned down by The Bees