Emotional tribute! Newcastle and Liverpool unite to honour Kevin Keegan before Premier League opener

In a powerful display of unity between two of English football's most storied institutions, Newcastle United and Liverpool players will jointly honour Keegan's memory this Sunday. During the pre-match warm-ups at St James' Park, every player from both squads will take to the pitch wearing training shirts with 'Keegan 7' printed on the back.

The visual tributes will extend to the very centre of the pitch, where a massive mosaic has been created using many of the shirts originally laid by grieving supporters outside the stadium. This mosaic will be displayed in the centre-circle before kick-off, symbolising the deep connection between the man known as 'King Kev' and the fans who adored him.