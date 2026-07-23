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Newcastle secure £35m deal to sign midfielder Aladji Bamba from Ligue 1 giants
Magpies move quickly for French starlet
Newcastle have reached an agreement with Monaco for the transfer of Bamba. The Premier League side have moved decisively to secure one of France’s most promising talents, with the agreement worth around €41 million (£35m), including €5m bonus, per Foot Mercato. The player is expected to travel to Tyneside immediately to undergo medical examinations and finalise a long-term contract at St James' Park.
Bamba has enjoyed a rapid rise in Ligue 1, becoming a vital part of the Monaco setup last season. Despite starting the campaign as a rotational option, the native of Blois eventually forced his way into the starting XI during the second half of the year.
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Eddie Howe continues summer rebuild
This latest acquisition represents a significant investment in youth for Newcastle, who have already been active in the market. The club have spent approximately €95m on fresh faces this summer, including the signings of Bazoumana Toure, Sean Steur and goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen.
The 20-year-old is a product of Monaco's famed academy and has shown remarkable composure at the highest level. Last season, he made 25 senior appearances for Monaco while contributing two assists. His versatility is a key asset for the Magpies, as he is capable of operating as a traditional sitting midfielder or in a more advanced box-to-box role when required by the manager.
Midfield reshuffle at St James' Park
Bamba's arrival comes at a time of significant transition for the Newcastle midfield. The squad has already seen Sandro Tonali depart for Tottenham, while questions remain over the futures of other key personnel. Club stalwarts Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have both been linked with potential moves away, making the recruitment of a high-ceiling replacement like Bamba a matter of urgency for the recruitment team.
The France Under-20 international is known for his tackling, ball recovery, and ability to carry the ball through pressure. These attributes will be essential as Newcastle look to compete on multiple fronts. The club is clearly focused on building a sustainable core of young talent.
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Monaco's profitable summer continues
For Monaco, the sale represents another successful piece of business from their development pipeline. The Principality club have been busy this window, offloading several players including Caio Henrique to Ajax and Kassoum Ouattara to Besiktas to balance their accounts. The deal also includes a sell-on clause, ensuring Monaco will benefit financially if Bamba makes another big-money move in the future.
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