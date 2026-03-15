‘Fingers crossed’ - Newcastle share fitness update on Sandro Tonali ahead of Champions League clash with Barcelona as Italian’s absence from Chelsea win is explained

The illness that struck Tonali is part of a wider trend at the club. Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade, and Anthony Gordon have all been affected recently. Ramsey was hooked at half-time against Everton, while Woltemade missed the Manchester United victory entirely. Gordon was also limited to a bench role against Barcelona in the first leg due to the same issue.

With the aggregate score locked at 1-1, Howe is desperate to have a full-strength midfield. The Magpies travel to Spain for a Wednesday evening kick-off, knowing that Tonali's energy will be vital if they are to overcome the Catalan giants. The club is monitoring the Italian closely to see if he can board the plane to Barcelona following his weekend rest.