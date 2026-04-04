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Newcastle confirm fan favourite will make summer exit as contract ticks down
The foundation of a new era
The veteran full-back arrived on Tyneside from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, serving as the flagship signing for the club’s new ownership. His arrival was a massive statement of intent for a side that was then battling to survive in the Premier League. Beyond his technical quality, Trippier was credited with overhaulng the club's internal culture. He leaves St. James' Park having made over 150 appearances, successfully guiding the team to Champions League qualifications and cementing his status as a modern-day club legend.
'The best of my career'
Trippier’s departure marks the end of a historic spell that peaked with the 2025 Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool. The victory ended Newcastle's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy, a moment the defender ranks as the highlight of his professional life.
"The time has come to leave this amazing club after four-and-a-half years," he said on the club's official website. "This is where I have felt most at home. It's emotional, and I'm really going to miss it. I want to say a massive thank you to the supporters for all the support through the good and the bad times. You've always supported me, always stood by me."
"To my teammates, it's going to be emotional. It's been an amazing journey with you guys. I'm going to miss you all, but to win a trophy with you guys was really, really special - the best of my career. And to the manager, Eddie Howe, all the coaching staff and the team behind the scenes, a massive thank you. The gaffer had the trust - twice - to sign me, gave me the opportunity to represent and captain this great club and most importantly, we managed to win a trophy. I'm going to miss everyone at the club. Thank you."
Howe hails a transformative leader
The manager, who previously coached the defender at Burnley, was instrumental in bringing him to the north east. He credited the 54-cap international with being the catalyst for the squad's rapid improvement over the last few seasons.
"Kieran has been magnificent for us on and off the pitch," said Howe. "From the moment he walked through the door, he has helped to drive standards that have changed the club's trajectory. His performances on the pitch have been to the highest level. His outstanding technical ability helped elevate the team and his strong crossing ability helped create many goals and chances for his teammates. His leadership skills have been invaluable."
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What comes next?
While Trippier's decision on his next move remains unclear, he will remain focused on ending his career with the Magpies. They face Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with Newcastle currently 12th in the table with 42 points from 31 matches.