New Zealand squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

New Zealand have confirmed their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing qualification to the biggest stage after a 16-year absence.

The All Whites last played in the 2010 World Cup, where they surprised everyone by drawing all three of their games, including a match against then defending champions Italy. However, they failed to progress to the knockout rounds. Before that, New Zealand had featured in the World Cup only once, back in 1982.

They are yet to win a game at the showpiece event and will be determined to secure their first victory next year. Although they are not among the strongest sides or favourites to win the tournament, they do have quality players who could help them reach the latter stages.

Can the All Whites defy expectations and leave their mark on the tournament this year?