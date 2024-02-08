New Posh & Becks!? How Bayern Munich star Harry Kane is taking inspiration from David Beckham in new project with wife Kate Goodland

New Posh & Becks!? How Bayern Munich star Harry Kane is taking inspiration from David Beckham in new project with wife Kate GoodlandChris BurtonGetty/GOALHarry KaneEnglandBayern MunichBundesligaHarry Kane has revealed how David Beckham served as inspiration when setting up a new foundation that sees him working alongside wife Kate Goodland.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStar striker is current England captainLooked up to former Three Lions skipperInterested in children's mental health