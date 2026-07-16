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New video footage appears to show why Jude Bellingham slapped Valentin Barco after Argentina substitute goaded Three Lions with wild celebration
Bellingham slaps Barco
Fresh footage circulating on social media has provided context to the moment Bellingham slapped Barco on the back of the head. The Real Madrid superstar, who was already visibly frustrated after England's 2-1 defeat, was seen shaking hands with an Argentina reserve goalkeeper when Barco appeared to say something within earshot. Bellingham, who is fluent in Spanish from his time in La Liga, reacted instantly to the comment by striking the former Brighton man.
The altercation quickly escalated as Barco shoved Bellingham in retaliation, prompting veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi to rush into the fray. England goalkeepers James Trafford and Dean Henderson eventually acted as peacemakers, while Ollie Watkins led a fuming Bellingham away from the scene.
- Bildbyran
Barco's goading of the Three Lions
Barco, who is expected to join Chelsea from Strasbourg this summer, was an unused substitute during the semi-final clash but played a central role in rippling the tempers of the England squad. Video from the stands showed the youngster sprinting onto the pitch to celebrate directly in the faces of the England players after Enzo Fernandez scored the equaliser.
The tension had been building throughout the match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Bellingham often the target of Argentina's physical tactics. Leandro Paredes had earlier escaped a booking for a heavy challenge on the 23-year-old, while Spurs defender Cristian Romero was also spotted celebrating a clearance right in front of the former Borussia Dortmund man. These repeated provocations appeared to boil over once the final whistle confirmed England's elimination.
Tactical collapse leads to frustration
Beyond the personal clashes, the frustration within the England camp was fueled by a tactical collapse. Anthony Gordon had given the Three Lions the lead, but manager Thomas Tuchel opted to switch to a defensive back five to protect the result. The move backfired, allowing the world champions to regain momentum and eventually find a winner through a Lautaro Martinez header in the stoppage time. Tuchel took full responsibility for the defeat, admitting that the change made his side "passive" when they felt they had everything to lose.
Bellingham was particularly vocal about the pain of the loss, expressing his deep regret to the traveling fans who have waited 60 years for another World Cup final appearance. "I think we can take a lot of experience from this, but it is so gutting. I wanted to be a part of an England squad that finally done it and got it over the line. To be here, telling the fans the same things they've heard for years, it's really gutting," the midfielder stated in his emotional post-match interview.
- AFP
Potential disciplinary action for Bellingham
Despite the provocation from Barco, Bellingham could still face retrospective action from FIFA. The incident was not spotted by the match officials at the time, but the emergence of clear video footage could lead to a fine or a suspension. If the governing body chooses to intervene, Bellingham may be ruled out of the third-place play-off against France in Miami this Saturday.
Losing their talisman would be a significant blow for England as they look to secure their best World Cup finish since 1966. Bellingham finished the campaign as one of the tournament's standout performers, but this latest controversy threatens to overshadow his on-field contributions. For now, the Three Lions must regroup before their bronze medal match, while Argentina prepares for a high-stakes final against Spain at MetLife Stadium.
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