A brand-new FIFA is coming! World football's governing body announces gaming partnership with Netflix as it looks to launch EAFC competitor
FIFA game: World football's governing body partner with Netflix
EA stopped using the ‘FIFA’ moniker following issues regarding costly licences. They have continued to deliver the FC brand on an annual basis. FIFA vowed to branch out on their own at some stage, and a long-awaited update to those plans has now been delivered.
Netflix have revealed that the new FIFA will be developed and published by Delphi Interactive, as they dip a toe into the gaming industry for the first time. Subscribers will be able to play online via the Netflix app on iOS and Android divides, as well as on select television sets.
When was the first FIFA released & what will the new version deliver?
EA Sports released the first FIFA game in 1993 and went on to dominate the football simulator market for 30 years. The series is said to have attracted 150 million players, and they are about to be offered an alternative to the established Ultimate Team and Clubs modes.
It has been announced that: “When the world gathers to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026, fans can play a newly reimagined FIFA football simulation game exclusively on Netflix Games.”
Users are being promised the chance to “experience the emotion and drama of the tournament in its purest, most joyful form: fast to learn, thrilling to master, and built for anyone to jump in. Fun will be just a click away, and anyone can play - solo or with their friends online. All you need is Netflix and your phone.”
Netflix subscribers can use their phone as a controller
Millions of subscribers across the globe already use Netflix to watch blockbuster movies and hit series, such as 'Stranger Things' and 'Squid Game'. They can now play games as well, with FIFA joining a suite of offerings that allow members to use their phone as a controller.
Alain Tascan, President of Games at Netflix, has said: “The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms. We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button.”
FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: “FIFA is very excited to team up with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This major collaboration is a key milestone in FIFA’s commitment to innovation in the football gaming space, which aspires to reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world and will be redefining the pure notion of simulation games. Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for FIFA.”
Casper Daugaard, Founder and CEO of Delphi Interactive, said: “Football is the biggest thing in the world. As lifelong FIFA fans, we’re honoured to help usher in the bold, next generation and reimagine the future of the franchise. Our mission is simple: make the FIFA game the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created.”
Andy Kleinman, President of Delphi Interactive, went on to say: “Together with FIFA and Netflix Games, Delphi is building a game worthy of the world’s favourite sport - a game that anyone, anywhere, can pick up and instantly feel the magic of football.”
FIFA release date: Further updates in 2026
There is no official word on when the new FIFA game will go live, with more updates being promised in 2026 - ahead of the greatest players on the planet descending on another major tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Reaction to the announcement across social media has been mixed, with long-standing supporters of the FIFA franchise questioning whether a mobile-first approach - as opposed to console-friendly productions - is the way forward. Those concerns are set to be addressed imminently.
