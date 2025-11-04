Getty Images Sport
New England Revolution reportedly set to name U.S. U20 manager Marko Mitrovic as next head coach
Focus on youth development
Mitrovic's arrival would end a search that started in September after the Revs dismissed Caleb Porter. The Athletic also reports that Mitrovic is eager to tap into the club's well-known academy, which has produced the likes of Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarević. He has also worked with the Revs' 17-year-old defender Peyton Miller while coaching the U20s.
Former Vancouver Whitecaps manager Vanni Sartini and ex-Austin FC coach Josh Wolff were reportedly among the finalists. When contacted by GOAL, the Revs would neither confirm nor deny the report.
Stars to build around
Mitrovic's experience working for two youth national teams could help with further developing some of the Revs' emerging talent, but there are a few strong first team players also on the squad.
Carles Gil is a 2021 MVP winner, Luca Langoni was well-regarded when he arrived from Boca Juniors last season, and U.S. international goalkeeper Matt Turner has another season on loan from Lyon with the club.
Difficult two years
Under Porter, the Revs were 22-15-38 with a minus-40 goal differential, despite being in the top 15 in payroll both seasons.
Following San Diego's playbook?
New England will hope Mitrovic can bring similar results to what San Diego FC experienced in their inaugural year under his U.S. U20 predecessor, Mikey Varas. In his first year at the club, Varas won 21 games in MLS and was nominated for the league's Head Coach of the Year award.
