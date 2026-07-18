AFP
New Croatia coach begs Luka Modric to keep playing for national team after World Cup upset
Bilic returns for second spell in charge of Croatia
Bilic has become the new head coach of Croatia. The move brings the curtain down on Zlatko Dalic's tenure, who stepped away from the national team following the World Cup after nine years in charge, with the Croatian Football Federation instead opting for a charismatic return in Bilic.
This marks the second spell in charge of the national team for the 57-year-old, who previously managed Croatia between 2006 and 2012.
- AFP
Modric's future named as top priority
Speaking at his unveiling press conference, Bilic wasted no time in outlining his priorities, immediately addressing the topic gripping the entire country: the future of captain Luka Modric with the national team. The new coach made clear there would be no pressure placed on the veteran, only deep respect for both the man and the legend he represents.
"My first step is to set up a headquarters that still needs a few adjustments. The second is to talk to the players, especially with Luka Modric. We all know who Luka is. The decision is entirely his, given what he represents both for football and for the national team. He is much more than the best player in our national team's history," Bilic said.
Contact with Modric never broken
Bilic went on to reveal a previously unknown detail regarding his relationship with the Milan midfielder, confirming that contact between the two had never been interrupted despite the change in leadership. "I already spoke with him a year ago. One of the first things I will do is speak with him again, and of course I would like him to continue playing for the national team, but ultimately the decision is his," Bilic said.
- AFP
Milan also pushing for Modric to stay
Modric's future is not only holding Croatia in suspense but has also become a major talking point in Serie A. Milan are anxiously awaiting a definitive answer from the veteran midfielder over his club future as well.
The Rossoneri are pushing hard to convince Modric to remain for one more season, with club owner Gerry Cardinale and head coach Ruben Amorim both personally involved in discussions with the midfielder, outlining the club's new project in an effort to persuade him to extend his stay at San Siro.
After missing out on the Champions League, it had been reported the midfielder, who turns 41 in September, would retire after the World Cup, but the prospect of him triggering the option to extend his contract remains alive.
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