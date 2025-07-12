VIDEO: Too cute! New Arsenal signing Christian Norgaard breaks down in tears after seeing young son wearing Gunners kit for first time after £12m transfer C. Norgaard Arsenal Brentford Premier League

New Arsenal signing Christian Norgaard broke down in tears as he saw his young son wearing a Gunners shirt for the first time since completing his move from Brentford. The Danish midfielder, who had filled captaincy duties for the Bees, joined the north London side for £12 million ($16m) on Thursday, becoming Mikel Arteta's second midfield summer signing after Martin Zubimendi.