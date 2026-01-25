Getty
‘Never broken a contract’ - Pep Guardiola future update at Man City amid talk of Catalan coach walking away in the summer of 2026
Guardiola contract: Deal due to run until 2027
Having conquered Spain and Germany, savouring Champions League success along the way, Guardiola moved to England in 2016. He will complete a decade of loyal service on the blue half of Manchester.
He is tied to terms through to 2027, but has seen an early exit speculated on. The 2025-26 campaign has been another testing one for City, on the back of failing to land any major honours last season.
They are, however, still competing for silverware on Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup fronts. There is every chance that Guardiola’s glittering CV will be enhanced over the coming months.
- Getty
Will Guardiola walk away in the summer of 2026?
It remains to be seen what the summer will bring, with the 55-year-old - who demands nothing but the best from himself and those around him - said to be mulling over his options. There have been reports of City drawing up contingency plans - which may feature ex-Chelsea boss and Guardiola’s former right-hand man Enzo Maresca.
Tangible success in 2026 could help to keep Guardiola’s fire burning and bring him back for at least one more campaign with City. He will be allowed to dictate what happens next, having won 18 trophies with the Blues.
An update from the Manchester Evening News reads: “Guardiola's future won't be decided by what the team results are unless there was a spectacular implosion. He has too much credit in the bank and so will be able to walk away when he chooses to. It's worth pointing out that as difficult as January has been for City they are still bang in the hunt in all four competitions and they definitely could not say that last winter.
“Some commentators even had Guardiola leaving this week and replaced by Enzo Maresca before the Wolves match, which proves again how much noise there is around the manager's future and how little is actually known. There is still a wideheld belief from many that he will leave this summer, although as with previous noise you wonder if some of that is people from other clubs hoping rather than genuinely believing. The manager has never broken a contract in his career and his current deal runs to 2027.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Guardiola prediction: Ex-City star tips return next season
GOAL recently caught up with former City defender Bacary Sagna and asked him if he expects Guardiola to still be at the helm in 2026-27. The Frenchman said, with recent struggles for positive results being addressed: “I think he will be. Of course we will complain about City not playing the City way this season, but they put the bar so high by being successful for five years - winning everything. It is strange when you hear about City losing. It’s like ‘I can’t believe it!’.
“Now, some players left and he needs to build the squad again. People on the board left, so it’s a new City. But it’s a City that is sitting second in the league. The quality of the players is very good and they are a team that will not give up. I know Pep Guardiola will put pressure on the players and make them believe that they can catch-up. They will not let go and will be on Arsenal’s back foot until the end of the season. I would not rule out City.”
- Getty
January spend: Man City competing on multiple fronts
Guardiola is looking to chase down Mikel Arteta - another of his former assistants at the Etihad - in a thrilling Premier League title race. City are still very much in the hunt and have been spending again in the January transfer window, allowing depth to be added to their squad that will allow trophy challenges to be sustained on multiple fronts.
Advertisement