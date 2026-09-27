Netherlands player ratings vs Serbia: Mexx Meerdink steals the show as Xavi Hernandez secures first victory

Netherlands secured a vital 2-1 victory over Serbia at the Stadion Rajko Mitic, marking a significant milestone for head coach Xavi Hernandez. The Oranje dominated the ball, enjoying 67% possession and registering a staggering 25 shots, though they were forced to work hard for the result after an early second-half scare. Mexx Meerdink proved to be the difference-maker, showing composure beyond his years to convert from the penalty spot in the first half and providing the decisive touch later in the game.
Serbia proved to be resilient, particularly after the interval when Luka Jovic found the net just a minute after the restart to cancel out Meerdink's opener. However, the tactical superiority of the Dutch midfield, led by the industrious Joey Veerman, eventually wore down the hosts. The win leaves the Netherlands at the top of Group 2, having shown both the creative flair and the grit required to win away from home in Belgrade.