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NEC boss Dick Schreuder reveals 'frustrating' reality of Champions League qualification run
Reaction to stadium changes
According to De Telegraaf, NEC manager Schreuder has offered an honest and unfiltered take on the recent Champions League-inspired transformations at De Goffert. While the club prepares for elite European competition, the necessary stadium adjustments have brought some unintended headaches for the coaching staff.
Schreuder admitted that he is not entirely "hoteldebotel" over the extensive alterations made to the club's home ground. The logistical shifts required to meet strict tournament standards have clearly disrupted the routine at the training base.
Frustrations with daily logistics
The most notable pain point for the NEC boss revolves around everyday access and parking arrangements at the facility. Schreuder humorously and candidly confessed that the stadium's makeover has made simple tasks like parking his car a daily struggle.
"The most important thing for me is to work calmly with the group. Whether there is a sign at the top of the stadium saying Champions League or not won't change anything about that," the NEC coach said matter-of-factly.
Balancing European ambition and tradition
The ambitious upgrades reflect NEC's remarkable rise and their readiness to compete on the grandest continental stage. However, managing the transition from a traditional Dutch club ground to a compliant European venue requires patience from everyone involved.
"We need to reach our peak to achieve a result that keeps us in contention for the return leg. The crowd can also play a role in that, if they stand behind us en masse," Schreuder added, keeping his focus firmly on the upcoming challenge.
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Looking ahead to European fixtures
With the formalities and stadium tweaks nearing completion, attention now turns fully toward the upcoming fixtures on the horizon. NEC supporters are eager to see how the team adapts to the demands of European football amidst the backdrop of De Goffert's new look.
Schreuder and his squad will look past the parking woes as they prepare to test themselves against elite opposition in the UEFA Champions League play-off round. The first leg sees NEC host Bodø/Glimt in Nijmegen on 19 August 2026, kicking off at 21:00 local time at the Goffertstadion, as this historic campaign promises memorable nights for the club and its loyal fanbase.
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