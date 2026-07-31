‘Hungry and ambitious for what’s next’ - USMNT’s Max Arfsten turns page on World Cup and vows to ‘make noise’ as Middlesbrough transfer nears

CHARLOTTE -- The thing about World Cups is that, for all but one team, they end somewhat suddenly. There’s no lingering moment of joy or celebration, just the final whistle and the realization that it’s over. Then everyone goes their separate ways, and the world forces you to turn the page, whether you’re ready or not.

That's what Max Arfsten has been coming to terms with over the last few weeks. That chapter, the 2026 World Cup chapter, is over. It ended against Belgium, and it ended with him on the field for his first and only minutes of the U.S. Men's National Team's run. The weeks since have been about turning the page as everyone involved has to face the same question: what comes next?

That question is perhaps easier to answer for Arfsten, largely because there is a natural page-turning moment coming. On Friday, 25 days after the end of one chapter, GOAL confirmed that Arfsten's new one is beginning. The Columbus Crew are finalizing a deal that would see the 25-year-old defender join Middlesbrough this summer for a fee of up to $7.5 million.

It's the start of a new era, then. A new club, a new continent, a new challenge - this is quite clearly a turning point for Arfsten, who is quite clearly ready for such a turn. Yet, speaking to GOAL days before news of his move went public, Arfsten says that the motivation remains the same. His hunger carried him through the last cycle. He believes it'll make the difference in this one, too.

"There are a lot of goals that I have," he tells GOAL, "but I just want to keep playing games with the national team. I want to do what I have to do in my club career in order to give myself the best chance to just keep appearing for the national team. I think going to Europe is definitely a step that could help that out.

"It's a new chapter. It's filled with ambition and hunger to take that next step in my career, you know what I mean? So whatever that takes, I want people to know that I'm hungry and ambitious for what's next."

In order to prep for what's next, Arfsten first had to come to terms with what had happened. That, admittedly, wasn't too easy.