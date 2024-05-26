VIDEO: 'He actually did it!' - Neal Maupay blown away by response after daring fan to get 'you're a cheat' tattoo

GettyMitchell FrettonVIDEO: 'He actually did it!' - Neal Maupay blown away by response after daring fan to get 'you're a cheat' tattooNeal MaupayBrentfordPremier LeagueNeal Maupay shared a hilarious response on social media when a fan posted a tattoo the striker dared him to get. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFan asked Maupay what tattoo to get on social mediaBrentford striker opted for 'you're a cheat'Pair share funny exchange after posting the resultArticle continues below