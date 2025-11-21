Napoli ‘shocked and dismayed’ as president indicted on fraud charges over Victor Osimhen and Kostas Manolas transfers

The biggest focus of the investigation is the €76 million Osimhen deal of 2020, which included four Napoli youth players - Oreste Karnezis, Claudio Manzi, Ciro Palmieri and Luigi Liguori, valued collectively at nearly €20m. Italian investigators believe these valuations were artificially inflated to disguise capital gains, a technique similar to those that triggered major sanctions elsewhere in Serie A.

However, the legal scrutiny deepened further when Osimhen’s own leaked testimony to Italy’s Guardia di Finanza painted a troubling picture of how his transfer unfolded. The striker revealed that he never understood the contract he signed, describing a process in which he felt pressured, confused and emotionally overwhelmed as he navigated negotiations soon after his father’s death. He said he was pushed into meetings, told an agreement already existed, and even urged to fly to Naples the day after his father passed away, something he described as profoundly distressing.

Osimhen explained that he had never seen a contract draft, was handed only a “pseudo-agreement,” and claimed his then-agent prioritised the transfer over his personal situation. He admitted he wanted to return to France to escape the chaos and eventually cut ties with his agent before signing with new representatives. Despite the emotional backdrop, the transfer went ahead and became the catalyst for both his rise and his rift with Napoli.

Now, as prosecutors revisit the valuations and circumstances of his signing, the Osimhen deal stands at the heart of a scandal that stretches from financial irregularities to the player’s own claims of being pressured into the move.

