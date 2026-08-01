Napoli prepare bumper contract extension for Scott McTominay as Massimiliano Allegri builds new-look midfield around Scotland star

According to a report from Tuttomercatowebciting La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri intends to grant McTominay added freedom to support the attack and operate near the opponent's penalty area. The 29-year-old’s impressive physicality and spatial awareness make him an ideal fit to link up with the Partenopei front line.

In recognition of his immense impact, Napoli are eager to extend McTominay's stay until 2030, with an option for a further year. Currently under contract until 2028 on a €3.5m annual salary, the player reportedly remains relaxed and fully committed to a long-term stay in Naples. Formal negotiations over the updated terms are scheduled to take place once the summer transfer window ends.