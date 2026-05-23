The consortium behind the audacious bid is believed to be led by Matt Rizzetta, the Italian-American president of Napoli Basket and Campobasso. Rizzetta is also the founder and managing partner of Underdog Global Partners, a firm that specialises in sports asset management and real estate development. The proposed project aimed to create a multi-sport hub in Naples, integrating the football club with basketball and major infrastructure investments.

Despite months of contact and direct discussions, the talks never reached the formal due diligence stage. Contacted while traveling to Philadelphia, Rizzetta remained tight-lipped through his press office, stating he had "no comment" and was "unaware of the matter."

However, a further statement from Campobasso noted: "President Matt Rizzetta, as often happens in the world of sport and international investments, is frequently contacted by different subjects and groups interested in developing opportunities in the Italian football scene and beyond. Some activities and evaluations, moreover, necessarily remain covered by non-disclosure agreements, as usually happens in operations of this type."