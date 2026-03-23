Naples: Conte takes another week off – this time with a smile

Antonio Conte is making the most of the international break to take another break.





Il Corriere dello Sport reports that on Tuesday, when training resumes following the three days off granted to the squad after Friday’s league win in Cagliari, the reigning Italian champion manager will not be present at the Castel Volturno training ground.

The team will therefore be entrusted for a few days to his assistant Cristian Stellini and the rest of the coaching staff.





Conte will take some time off to recharge his batteries ahead of the head-to-head clash with Milan scheduled for Easter Monday evening and is expected to return to the training ground early next week alongside the 13 players called up for international duty: Meret, Buongiorno, Spinazzola, Politano, Milinkovic-Savic, Olivera, Lobotka, McTominay, Gilmour, Elmas, Hojlund, De Bruyne and Lukaku.





Against Allegri’s Rossoneri, who sit second in the table, one point ahead of Napoli, the injured players Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Vergara and Neres will still be absent.







