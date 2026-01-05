Getty Images Sport
Mykhailo Mudryk comeback hint? Chelsea send special message to suspended winger despite brutal Raheem Sterling snub
A public olive branch?
On Monday morning, the club’s official social media account posted a graphic wishing the forward a happy 25th birthday. While such posts are usually standard administrative practice, the context surrounding the player makes the gesture significant. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has not featured for the Blues since late 2024 after being handed a provisional suspension by the Football Association following a positive test for a banned substance.
However, the decision to publicly acknowledge the milestone suggests that the club is preparing for his return. Reports have indicated that the winger’s ban could be lifted as early as mid-January, and with Enzo Maresca now departed and Liam Rosenior set to take the reins, the social media activity is being interpreted by fans as a sign that the slate could be wiped clean.
- Getty Images Sport
A tale of two birthdays
The warmth shown to Mudryk highlights the freezing out of his teammate, Sterling. On December 8, the England international turned 31, but his special day passed without a single mention on any of the Blues' official channels.
That omission was widely viewed as the final confirmation of the winger’s status as persona non grata. The former Manchester City star had been exiled from the first-team squad by Maresca earlier in the season and forced to train with the so-called 'bomb squad'. The "brutal snub", as it was described at the time, signalled that the hierarchy had no intention of repairing that relationship, actively seeking to offload his wages in the upcoming window.
By contrast, the decision to post for the younger forward implies that he remains an asset the club wishes to protect. Unlike Sterling, whose exile was tactical and personal, Mudryk’s absence has been enforced by regulatory bodies.
Rosenior's clean slate?
The timing of the message coincides with the imminent arrival of Rosenior from Strasbourg. The incoming head coach is known for his ability to develop young talent, and the 25-year-old fits the profile of player that the BlueCo ownership model is desperate to see succeed.
While the "Ukrainian Neymar" has struggled for consistency since his big-money move in 2023, his raw attributes remain tantalising. If the new boss is willing to reintegrate him into the squad, the birthday boy could be offered a lifeline to prove his worth in the second half of the campaign.
- Getty Images Sport
Transfer window implications
The contrasting social media strategies also provide a hint at the club's transfer plans for the remainder of the month. By publicly supporting the younger winger, the board appears to be protecting his market value, or signaling to potential suitors that he is not being forced out.
Conversely, the silence surrounding Sterling suggests the club is resigned to a separation. With the window open, the disparate treatment of the two attackers indicates that while one is being pushed towards the exit, the other remains part of the long-term vision at Stamford Bridge.
